Former National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said this week that voting to withhold weapons from Israel is now a “credible position,” marking a notable shift in tone from the senior Biden administration official amid growing tensions over Israel’s ongoing military operations and internal political direction.

Speaking with Tim Miller on The Bulwark, Sullivan acknowledged conversations he has had with members of Congress considering such resolutions, particularly in the wake of the collapse of the ceasefire in March.

“Given the situation as it stands today, a vote to withhold weapons from Israel is a totally credible position,” Sullivan said. “That is a position that I would support.”

Sullivan framed the issue within the broader question of the future of the U.S.-Israel relationship, suggesting that the direction of Israeli domestic politics will be a defining factor.

“Are we going to be dealing with the prime minister and a right-wing government for years on end, or is there going to be political change in Israel?” he asked, noting that the democratic character of Israel in the coming years will play a significant role in shaping bilateral ties.

“If nothing changes in their government—if it continues to be a far-right government that pursues the same policies—then it won’t be the Israel we’ve known,” Sullivan warned. “I think a lot of Israelis would say they wouldn’t recognize that Israel. And obviously, that should have an impact on the relationship.”