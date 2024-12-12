US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan addressed the press in Tel Aviv, on Thursday at the culmination of a visit to Israel, during which he met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials.

"People seem to forget the basic fact of this conflict and these past 15 months: Israel did not seek or start this war. Hamas started this war, invading Israel in military formations, killing 1,200 people, kidnapping and holding hostage hundreds more, Israeli citizens and citizens and citizens from around the world," Sullivan noted at the start of his remarks.

He said that following the October 7 massacre, "Iran then made a fateful choice to join in and open a multi-front war against Israel.

"Backed by the ironclad security partnership with the United States, Israel has defeated two direct attacks from Iran and directly struck into Iran in response, degrading Iran's military capability," he added.

Sullivan continued: "Hezbollah's leaders are gone and we have concluded a ceasefire in Lebanon, the terms of which make clear that Hezbollah can never again rebuild its terror infrastructure to threaten Israel.

"Hamas' leaders are gone, including the masterminds of October 7th. and we will make sure that Hamas can never again threaten Israel as they did on October 7th, ever," he declared.

The advisor added: "And now, the Assad regime in Syria is gone, removing the primary client state of Iran in the region and the lifeline to Hezbollah."

He explained: "When Joe Biden said to those who seek to take advantage of October 7th and to use that tragic day to threaten and attack Israel, 'Don't,' this is what he meant. And we still mean it. 'Don't.'

"The balance of power in the Middle East has changed significantly, and not in the way that Sinwar or Nasrallah or Iran had planned," he added. "We are now faced with a dramatically reshaped Middle East in which Israel is stronger, Iran is weaker, its proxies decimated, and a ceasefire that is new and will be lasting in Lebanon that ensures Israel's security over the long-term."

Asked if he thought Prime Minister Netanyahu was waiting until Trump's inauguration to reach a hostage deal, Sullivan answered: "No, I do not get that sense. I got the sense today from the Prime Minister [that] he's ready to do a deal and when I go to Doha and Cairo, my goal will be to put us in a position to close a deal this month. I wouldn't be here today if I thought this thing was just waiting until January 20. I am here today because I believe everyday matters."