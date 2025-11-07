Pro-Palestinian protesters attempted to firebomb a concert by the Israeli Philharmonic Orchestra in Paris on Thursday night.

During the performance, which was held at the prestigious Philharmonic Hall in Paris, dozens of protesters broke into the hall, chanted anti-Israel slogans and lit flares. The music was stopped and the musicians began to leave the stage.

A post published by the Buchmann-Mehta School of Music at Tel Aviv University read: "Pro-Palestinian protesters firebombed a concert and the musicians were removed from the stage. After the matter was resolved, the they were brought back on stage to the sound of applause and cheers from the audience. Times are not easy. A big hug from us here."

In footage posted on social media, dozens of rioters were seen waving Palestinian flags in the hall, as security personnel tried to keep them away.

After several minutes of chaos, the musicians returned to the stage and continued their performance, accompanied by enthusiastic cheers from the French audience.