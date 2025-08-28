Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi agreed with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is a weak politician, as stated in a post on social media site X on Tuesday.

His comments came after Albanese announced that the Iranian government was behind at least two attacks against the country's Jewish community.

In response, he said that Australia will expel the Iranian ambassador, suspend operations at its embassy in Tehran, and list Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.

Araghchi shared a screenshot of an article quoting Netanyahu, who said history would remember Albanese as a “weak politician” and added, "I am not in the habit of joining causes with wanted War Criminals, but Netanyahu is right about one thing: Australia's PM is indeed a 'weak politician'."

"Iran is home to among the world's oldest Jewish communities including dozens of synagogues. Accusing Iran of attacking such sites in Australia while we do our utmost to protect them in our own country makes zero sense," added the Iranian Foreign Minister.

Despite his agreement with Netanyahu, Araghchi concluded his post by taking another shot at the Prime Minister, writing, "Iran is paying the price for the Australian people's support for Palestine. Canberra should know better than to attempt to appease a regime led by War Criminals. Doing so will only embolden Netanyahu and his ilk."