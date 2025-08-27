תיעוד מחברון: לוחמים מחופשים ללקוחות עצרו מחבל בבנק דוברות המשטרה

In a special operation carried out in the heart of Hebron, officers from the Gideonim Unit 33 of Lahav 433 arrested an active Fatah-Tanzim terrorist who had previously carried out a shooting attack in southern Hebron Hills and had been wanted for several years.

The operation was conducted in coordination with the IDF’s Judea Brigade and guided by intelligence from the Shin Bet.

The terrorist, considered armed and dangerous, was located after prolonged surveillance by security forces.

Acting decisively and with the aid of special equipment, the forces managed to apprehend him inside a bank branch in the city, before he was able to escape or harm the troops.

Following his arrest, the terrorist was transferred to Shin Bet custody for interrogation, both regarding his past attack and on suspicion that he was planning additional attacks against Israeli civilians.