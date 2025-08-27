Rabbi Alter Dovid Chaim Stern, one of the senior Kabbalists of this generation, passed away early Wednesday morning at Laniado Hospital in the Kiryat Sanz neighborhood of Netanya, at the age of 93.

Rabbi Stern was widely known for decades as a revered Kabbalist, a man of great spiritual influence and kindness, who devoted his life to helping others and offering blessings.

In recent weeks, his health deteriorated significantly, leading to his hospitalization at Laniado Hospital. Many prayed fervently for his recovery, but he continued to deteriorate and his systems collapsed Wednesday morning.

The late rabbi was known to be close to the Chazon Ish and a student of the Ponevezh Mashgiach, Rabbi Yechezkel Levenstein. Three years ago, he married Rebbetzin Bransdorfer, the widow of Rabbi Aharon Bransdorfer, in a second marriage.

Details of the funeral are expected to be announced later Wednesday.