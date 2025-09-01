The National Insurance Institute (NII) and the Israel Tax Authority have launched a joint investigation into Raziel Dahan, a kabbalistic counselor and mediator, on suspicion of large-scale benefit fraud and tax evasion amounting to millions of shekels.

According to investigators, Dahan allegedly received social benefits he was not entitled to while operating an active business from his home. Undercover surveillance reportedly documented him meeting clients, performing spiritual rituals, reading tarot cards, and appearing on television programs.

An analysis of his bank records from 2018 to 2024 revealed millions of shekels in cash and check deposits, allegedly made without issuing corresponding invoices or receipts. Authorities suspect this income was deliberately concealed from tax authorities.

The investigation, which began following a tip to the NII, moved into an overt phase in recent weeks. During searches, investigators seized documents, digital records, and an appointment book indicating that Dahan regularly received clients throughout the day.

Dahan was released under restrictive conditions by the Rishon Lezion Magistrate’s Court. His repeated requests for a publication ban were denied by both the District Court and the Supreme Court, which today cleared the way for his name to be made public.