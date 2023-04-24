The condition of kabbalist Rabbi David Batzri, 81, has deteriorated.

Rabbi Batzri was hospitalized at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in very serious condition.

On Monday morning, Shas chief MK Aryeh Deri arrived at the hospital to visit Rabbi Batzri, together with Hadassah Director-General Professor Yoram Weiss and ICU head Professor Dr. Vernon Van Heerden, to inquire after the rabbi's welfare.

Rabbi Batzri is one of the most prominent kabbalists in Israel, and serves as the dean of the Hashalom Yeshiva in Jerusalem.

The public is requested to pray for the recovery of Rabbi David Shalom, the son of Victoria.