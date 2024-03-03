Transportation Minister Miri Regev criticized the demand by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for universal support for the draft law among coalition parties, saying that it was a mistake.

“Gallant’s statement, at this time, was a mistake. He knows that there are extensive clandestine negotiations underway with the haredi parties. They already agreed to the plan proposed by Gantz and Liberman, and know that the plan must be approached together. There are attempts to reach a further compromise,” she told Channel 12 News.

“No one wants to disrupt the government. Everyone understands that going to elections would mean defeat in the war. I expect that in the same way that Gallant expects responsibility from Ben Gvir, among others, he too will be careful.”

She also emphasized that she believed it necessary for the haredi and Arab communities to take part in the responsibility of Israel's security.