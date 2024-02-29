On Wednesday, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated officially that without the support of the entire coalition, he would not present the new draft law. MK Amit Halevi (Likud) commented on the announcement Thursday morning.

“Gallant has effectively canceled the policy that Gantz used of simply signing any agreement presented. I don't think that this is the right way to do it," he said. "It is not a matter of anyone having a veto, there are values that I think need to be agreed upon. The obligation to serve in the army is a supreme religious obligation, everyone who learned the Torah must know that. It is a civil obligation for every citizen.”

MK Halevi also questioned why the opposition calls to enlist haredim without addressing the issue of Israel's Arab population and their obligation to take an equal part in the burden.

“For some reason, the elephant in the room that is called the Arab population is not sufficiently discussed. I don't hear Lapid talking about it. This is also part of the issue, and does not mean that the security system can't provide other opportunities for those who are unsuitable, but the basic assumption must be that everyone must serve in the army,” he told Radio 103FM.

“What we need to do is realize that an agreement like the one I've described is neither the problem or the solution. Last time Lapid presented a draft law, the Supreme Court canceled it. For that reason, I am not certain that the solution is either a veto from Gantz or pressure from Lapid.”

Regarding the haredi draft law, he said: “The question is what you actually do when there is an entire community that for ideological reasons does not agree with us on this matter. The obligation is basic, and I hope that there will be a majority for this. If the way there means dismantling coalition, our experience proves that it is the wrong way. Gantz and Lapid have presented their suggestions. We need to appeal to the haredi community and say the facts, that the situation as it is cannot continue, and that it is morally and practically intolerable. Things need to change.”

“The main thing, beyond the existential need, is the commandment, a most central one, to protect the Jewish people and their sovereignty. Every haredi man, the more that he is haredi, the more he must recognize this commandment and serve in the army. We can accept that there will be those who continue to learn Torah, but not on the same scale as today.”