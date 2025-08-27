On August 22nd, 2025, an IAF aircraft, following IDF and ISA intelligence, struck and eliminated the terrorist Mahmoud al-Aswad, who served as Head of Hamas’ General Security Apparatus for the West Gaza area.

During the war and throughout the years, al-Aswad was a key figure in the General Security Apparatus and was a significant source of knowledge for the terrorist organization.

In the northern Gaza Strip, IDF troops are operating in Jabaliya and on the outskirts of Gaza City to dismantle terror infrastructure sites and eliminate terrorists.

Simultaneously, IDF troops are operating on the outskirts of Gaza City to locate and dismantle terror infrastructure sites above and below ground.

In the southern Gaza Strip, IDF troops operating in the Khan Yunis area, with the assistance of the IAF, eliminated a number of terrorists who advanced towards troops operating in the area, and dismantled terror infrastructure sites above and below ground.

In addition, the IAF, with the direction of the Israeli Navy, struck a maritime weapons storage facility and a maritime weapons repair site in the area of Khan Yunis.