Yaakov Bohbot, brother of hostage Elkana Bohbot, on Wednesday morning slammed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for failing to reach a deal with Hamas for the hostages' release.

In an interview with Kan Reshet Bet, Bohbot expressed frustration over the stalled deal, saying, "Reaching a deal to bring the hostages home doesn't depend on [National Security Minister Itamar] Ben Gvir or [Finance Minister Bezalel] Smotrich, only on Netanyahu — when he wants to, he can make it happen."

He criticized the government for failing to advance a deal that the Prime Minister approved a month ago and that Hamas had already agreed to.

“Our people have been living in a Holocaust for two years, and here it seems people have all the time in the world,” Bohbot accused.

When asked whether military pressure would help secure a deal under Israel’s terms, Bohbot responded, “Why deal with ‘maybes’ when I already have a concrete offer? Hamas has been defeated militarily; political defeat will only come through an agreement.”