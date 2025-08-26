נאום נתניהו באירוע מועצת בנימין ערוץ 7

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke tonight (Tuesday) at a special event of the Binyamin Council and addressed the war in Gaza.

"The heroism of the warriors, the sacrifice, the giving and the price. The price is very high and the heroism shown by the boys is supreme. The spirit is tested in the War of Rebirth in which we are defeating our enemy. I have come from the cabinet meeting and can only say - ‘it started in Gaza and will end in Gaza. We will defeat our enemy and bring our hostages home," Netanyahu said.

The Prime Minister spoke about his deep connection to the communities in Judea and Samaria.

"A few days ago I visited Ofra. I was invited after 25 years to see the tree that I planted then. I came and saw the tree. There was a huge cedar there that had grown and flourished. This is what happened with the communities. I want to congratulate the ministry and the ministers, the MKs who believed in the vision. Ofra has grown a lot and so have all the other towns and villages.”

“Twenty-five years ago I promised that we would deepen our roots. We will prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state, and we are doing it. I said we would hold on to parts of our land and we are doing it," Netanyahu said.

He addressed Council Chairman Israel Ganz and responded to his words about the need to apply sovereignty. "You are no longer stepchildren and you feel it. I heard you Ganz (speaking about sovereignty). Over the years, we have faced many and difficult pressures and a bright future lies ahead of us."

נאומו של ישראל גנץ באירוע מועצת בנימין ערוץ 7

credit: ברוך גרינברג

credit: ברוך גרינברג

credit: ברוך גרינברג

credit: ברוך גרינברג

credit: ברוך גרינברג

credit: ברוך גרינברג

credit: ברוך גרינברג

credit: ברוך גרינברג

credit: ברוך גרינברג

credit: ברוך גרינברג

credit: ברוך גרינברג

credit: ברוך גרינברג

credit: ברוך גרינברג

credit: ברוך גרינברג

credit: ברוך גרינברג

credit: ברוך גרינברג

credit: ברוך גרינברג

credit: ברוך גרינברג