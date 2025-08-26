US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff said on Tuesday that the US is “negotiating multiple entries” of countries into the Abraham Accords.

Witkoff’s comments came during a cabinet meeting held by US President Donald Trump. He did not specify which countries are involved in the negotiations.

The Abraham Accords were signed at the White House in September 2020 between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain, with Morocco and Sudan joining soon after.

The accords were backed by the Biden administration , but it was unable to expand them with additional countries, despite efforts to persuade Saudi Arabia to join.

Trump suggested in April that momentum around the Abraham Accords remains strong, saying, “We’re going to be filling it up. A lot of countries want to come into the Abraham Accords.”

In late June, Trump's Middle East envoy Witkoff estimated the US would soon make a significant announcement regarding the expansion of the Abraham Accords.

"We think we will have big announcements on countries that are coming into the Abraham Accords," he said at the time.