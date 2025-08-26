United Torah Judaism MK Yitzhak Goldknopf addressed the arrests of yeshiva students and the party's withdrawal from the government this evening (Tuesday), revealing new details about the hours leading up to his withdrawal from the government on the night of the Iranian attack.

Regarding the arrests of yeshiva students, Goldknopf said: "It's hard to see this and it was hard to predict that this would happen in the Jewish land.”

“On the other hand, we see an overflow of students in yeshiva halls, but no one says, 'it’s overcrowded here.' They started the school year as if nothing happened, as if there was no decree, because we all trust that God will not abandon His people."

Goldknopf revealed details about the circumstances that led to his party's withdrawal from the government on the night of the Iranian attack: "We knew at the time about the expected attack in Iran, but my assistant Motti Babchik was at the Gerrer Rebbe in the US, to raise money for the yeshiva."

According to Goldknopf, "They called Babchik and told him to go into the Rebbe's office and tell him about the upcoming attack and prevent the resignation. The Rebbe said: They are crying wolf, I don't believe them anymore. Every time it's something different to do with security. You have my explicit order to resign immediately,' and that's what I did."

Goldknopf described the extensive efforts made behind the scenes on behalf of the yeshiva students: "When I call Babchik at 6 a.m. to ask what happened with Gallant and Netanyahu, it turns out he had fallen asleep on the floor there waiting outside the offices so they could sort out the status of the yeshiva students."

The chairman of United Torah Judaism criticized other political figures: "On the other hand, we see

Amichai Chikli and others shouting against this," referring to opponents of exemptions for yeshiva students.