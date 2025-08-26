Tuesday's demonstration in Tel Aviv Aviv Atlas

Thousands gathered on Tuesday evening at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv to call on the Israeli government to sign a deal with the Hamas terrorist organization to free the hostages who remain in captivity in Gaza.

According to the organizers, 350,000 demonstrators attended the rally.

The demonstration comes at the conclusion of what the Hostages Families Forum dubbed a "national day of struggle" under the slogan "Israel Stands Together." Earlier in the day, demonstrations were held in several locations across the country, including the US Embassy office in Tel Aviv, and events were held throughout the day at Hostages Square.

Captivity survivor Sharon Aloni Cunio, wife of hostage David Cunio, addressed the crowd: “A few days ago, when I put my daughters to bed, they asked me, ‘Mom, are you sure Daddy will come back?’ Here are the facts: There is a deal proposal on the table to which Hamas has agreed. The Americans support it. The Chief of Staff has said we must act now.

"You, the people - in the square, at intersections, across the country - are standing with us. You want them home. I will not give up on David, on his brother Ariel, or on any of the fifty hostages. Neither will you. Because giving up on them is giving up on ourselves. I say again to the decision-makers: Return to the negotiating table, accept the deal, end the war, and bring them home.”

Noam Peri, daughter of Chaim Peri, who was murdered in captivity, said: “My father was kidnapped alive and killed at the age of 79. He, and 41 other hostages who were murdered in Gaza, reveal the truth: Every additional day of war endangers those still held.

"President Trump, look at this crowd. Look at the streets of Israel. The people are voting with their feet. The nation wants the war to end and the hostages returned. For my father, it is too late. But you can save the rest and be remembered as the President who made history.”

Nili Margalit, who survived captivity and is the daughter of Eliyahu Margalit, added: “I was likely one of the last to see Noam’s father alive, and to return not in a coffin. I know what it is to come back and wait for those still left behind. I will carry the guilt of not being able to save them for the rest of my life. But we must succeed in saving the remaining fifty. We must end this nightmare. End the war. Bring them home.”

Nira Sharabi, whose husband Yossi Sharabi was murdered in captivity, stated: “Yossi should have been here. He was murdered because the right decision was not made in time. Another day has passed with a deal on the table, and still no decision. Occupying Gaza is not the answer - it is the opposite of reunification, the opposite of ending this nightmare. Prime Minister Netanyahu, I ask you: Let our daughters have a grave to cry over.”

Snir Dan, aunt of the late Carmel Gat, recalled: “A year has passed since the murder of the six hostages - Carmel, Hersh, Alex, Almog, Ori, and Eden. They were murdered because Rafah was more important. Because killing Sinwar was more important than their lives. Sinwar is dead. Has anything changed?

"There are hostages still alive. There are those who have been murdered and await a proper burial. They are waiting. We must be the light that overcomes the darkness.”

Ayelet Goldin, sister of fallen IDF soldier Hadar Goldin, declared: “It is our right - and our obligation - to fight for those kidnapped from their homes. Soldiers, civilians, women, children. This is not a protest. It is a cry. We are fighting for our identity and independence. We urge the leadership: Return to our values. Stop everything until the hostages return.”

Alon Kaminer, an IDF veteran wounded in the Iron Swords War, concluded: “A hostage deal is not a political issue. It is a matter of national consensus - and a moral obligation rooted in Jewish values. This is the time to prove who we are. What will we tell our children? Who are we as a people?

The main protest kicked off shortly after the Security Cabinet concluded its meeting, during which they discussed the war and the hostages.

The public was invited to come to Hostages Square to write notes to the Cabinet. A reminder for those who forgot: 50 hostages are being held in Gaza, and an entire nation is also held captive. The hostage families then transferred the box of notes to the Kirya base at Shaul Gate.