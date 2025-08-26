The Minister of Defense, Israel Katz and the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, met today (Tuesday) for a one-on-one meeting.

At the meeting, the two agreed on the IDF's appointment procedure, which will continue to include prior consultation out of a commitment to full cooperation, maintaining continuity of command, and strengthening the IDF's capabilities in addressing security challenges.



The IDF appointment process is a cornerstone of personnel management, and we will continue to do everything to advance it smoothly and professionally.

About two weeks ago, Zamir participated in a ceremony for the change of command of the military colleges and addressed the tension with the Minister of Defense.

"Victory on the battlefield is not solely dependent on military strength, but also on inter-grade cohesion. The relationship between the political echelon and the military echelon is a central axis for security. Mutual trust and cooperation are the keys to success. This is the only way can we ensure a decisive outcome - as well as the resilience of the state on the day after," said Zamir.

He added that "offensive action in the Gaza Strip will lead to the collapse of Hamas's military and governing capabilities. The campaign will end when we ensure our security and our future.

"The crisis between the two has recently intensified over the issue of appointments of those who hold the rank of Brigadier General in the IDF. Among other things, it was reported that after the Minister of Defense did not approve a series of appointments - Zamir arrived at his office for a meeting - but the minister's secretary did not allow him to enter. The IDF claimed this was a meeting that had been scheduled in advance, but the Chief of Staff was told that the minister was busy. Katz's office, on the other hand, said that the Chief of Staff's office was updated that the minister was unavailable - yet Zamir still came.