Three months after being removed from a homesead in Mount Hebron, a minor has filed a civil lawsuit against the police, seeking NIS 17,000 in damages. The suit, filed by attorney Eladi Weizel of the Honenu legal aid organization, alleges excessive use of force by Border Police during the June eviction.

According to the claim submitted to the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court, the incident occurred on Saturday, June 21, 2025, when Border Police officers and an earthmover arrived to demolish the Aish Yehudah homestead. Several minors were present, some engaged in non-violent protest by sitting on a path. The plaintiff, who was not protesting, was using his phone to document the proceedngs — an act the claim states was legal and non-disruptive.

The lawsuit alleges that without warning, one of the officers seized the minor’s phone and threw it several meters away. When the minor moved to retrieve it, the officer allegedly pinned him to the ground using excessive force, despite the minor showing no resistance.

Later, while the minor continued recording from the side, the officer reportedly detained him again, using further excessive force, including pulling his sidelocks — a gesture described in the lawsuit as humiliating due to its religious significance.

Attorney Weizel condemned the officer’s actions, calling them "criminal conduct" and a symptom of a "forceful policing culture" that requires deep reform. He stated: “This is not only a brutal act, but a blatant violation of fundamental rights. One cannot help but ask — what did the officer want to hide?”