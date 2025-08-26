A 24-year-old man from Tamra has been indicted for extortion under serious threats after allegedly sending threatening messages to a person he did not know, demanding a payment of 150,000 shekels.

According to the indictment filed by the Haifa District Attorney’s Office, the victim recently began receiving threatening phone calls and text messages from an unidentified number. The threats targeted not only the victim but also his family. One of the messages reportedly read: "You have a week, prepare 150,000; if you are not ready, you, your wife, your children... I will leave no one standing, I'll kidnap your children."

The victim reported the threats to police, prompting an investigation that involved surveillance and technological tracking. On August 7, officers arrested the suspect while he was driving on Route 6. The mobile phone used to send the threats was found in his possession.

Following the arrest, the suspect’s detention was extended multiple times as the investigation continued. Prosecutors have now formally charged him at the Haifa Magistrate’s Court and are seeking to keep him in custody until legal proceedings are complete.