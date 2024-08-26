IDF troops were called on Monday evening to the area of ​​the Tapuah junction after receiving a report of an attempted abduction of an Israeli teenage girl.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a passerby at the Tapuah junction reported to the Samaria Council hotline about a vehicle driving at the junction and claiming he heard a young woman yelling “help” from the car.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said, “A short while ago, a report was received regarding an incident of an abduction in the Samaria area. Upon receiving the report, forces were dispatched to the scene, and are blocking routes and conducting searches in the area. The details are under review.”

The Samaria Regional Council stated, "A short time ago, a report was received regarding an abduction incident in the area of ​​the Shomron Brigade, of a soldier and a citizen who saw a girl screaming in an Arab car. Upon receiving the report, many forces were dispatched to the scene, blocking roads and conducting searches in the area. The details are under investigation. The Samaria Regional Council's emergency headquarters were activated."

The vehicle from which allegedly calls of "help" were heard. Photo: Courtesy

Earlier on Monday evening, the IDF struck an operations room in Tulkarm , eliminating five terrorists from the air, including a terrorist who was released this past November as part of the hostage release deal.

Palestinian Arab media reported that a higher number of terrorists were eliminated, with some reports claiming that the IDF eliminated eight terrorists.