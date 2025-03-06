Israel's Population and Immigration Authority announced that last night (Wednesday), ten foreign workers were rescued after being trapped in the Palestinian Authority of al-Zaayem for a month

The workers, who are Indian nationals were lured to the town with promises of work. However, upon their arrival, their passports were stolen. The thieves sought to use the stolen passports to enter Israel. And without them, the workers could not return to Israel.

The workers were trapped for about a month before their rescue. The IDF had previously identified the fraudulent use of the stolen passports and returned them to their rightful owners.

Following the rescue, the workers were moved to a safe location.