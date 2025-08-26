US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that his administration will likely change the name of the Department of Defense to the Department of War, a name it held until after World War II.

Both Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have repeatedly expressed a desire to restore the department’s "warrior ethos."

"When we won World War I, World War II, it was called the Department of War. And to me, that’s really what it is," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Trump also stated that he does not want to focus on defense only. "I don’t want to be defense only," the President said. "We want offense too."

The President also hinted that he plans to proceed with the change regardless of congressional approval.

When a reporter noted that such a move requires an Act of Congress, he stated, "We're just going to do it. I'm sure Congress will go along if we need that."