Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised US President Donald Trump as the best friend Israel has ever had in the White House during their meeting at Mar-a-Lago today (Monday).

"We have never had a friend like President Trump in the White House, it’s not even close. I think you can judge that, not only by the frequency of our meetings, but by the content and the intensity,” Netanyahu said.

“I think Israel is very blessed to have President Trump leading the United States, and I’ll say leading the free world at this time. It’s not only Israel’s great fortune. It’s the world’s great fortune,” he added.

Trump also praised Netanyahu, stating that the Israeli premier "is a war-time prime minister, he's done a phenomenal job. He's taken Israel through a very dangerous period of trauma. Israel, with other people, might not exist right now."

"If you had the wrong prime minister, Israel right now would not exist," he added. "We worked together and we were extremely victorious."