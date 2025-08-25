Member of Knesset Yisrael Eichler (United Torah Judaism) issued a strong statement condemning recent policies he describes as an attack on synagogues in Tel Aviv and a broader infringement on the rights of the haredi community.

Eichler warned that such policies could bring about spiritual consequences for the nation, particularly during a time of war.

"While hostages remain in captivity and Israeli blood continues to be spilled, tragically, the war against the God of Israel persists," Eichler said. "This brings spiritual denunciation upon the people of Israel, similar to what occurred during the High Holidays just two years ago."

He further criticized recent enforcement actions related to gender separation in synagogues, stating, "Forcing synagogue treasurers to violate traditional separation between men and women strips the haredi community of basic human rights."

Eichler also accused those behind the policies of hypocrisy and discrimination, claiming, "It is no coincidence that the same parties supporting these measures also advocate stripping haredi Jews of their human rights, including their right to vote. Rights afforded to Israeli Arabs under the protection of the Supreme Court are being denied to Jews who choose not to conform to secular cultural norms."

He drew a provocative comparison to illustrate what he sees as a double standard: "Imagine a proposal to revoke voting rights from those who desecrate the Sabbath, citing Jeremiah’s warning that failing to honor Shabbat would bring destruction. Such a party would never be allowed to run. Yet when it comes to haredim, denying their rights is somehow acceptable."

Eichler concluded with a call to prayer during the month of Elul, traditionally a time of reflection and repentance in the Jewish calendar. "Our fate is not in our hands. Our strength lies in prayer during this month of mercy and forgiveness," he said. "We pray for the salvation of the remaining remnant of the people of Israel. May God protect us from our enemies. Those who cause sin are worse than murderers. While some rely on horses and chariots, we will call upon the name of the Lord our God."