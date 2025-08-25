National Security Minister MK Itamar Ben Gvir landed in Georgia on Sunday evening for an official visit, following an invitation from Georgia's Minister of Internal Affairs, who oversees the country’s police.

During the visit, Minister Ben Gvir met with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze as part of efforts to deepen political and security ties between the two countries. Also present at the meeting were Georgia’s Foreign Minister and Interior Minister, and Ben Gvir’s chief of staff, attorney Hanamel Dorfman.

Throughout his trip, Ben Gvir is scheduled to meet with a series of senior Georgian officials to discuss cooperation in the fields of internal security, counterterrorism, and the fight against organized crime, as well as opportunities for expanding training and knowledge exchanges between law enforcement agencies.

Ben Gvir will also tour several key sites connected to Georgia’s police and prison service, where he will receive briefings on operational methods and the security challenges faced by the country’s enforcement bodies.

During the meeting on Sunday, Ben Gvir stated: “The State of Israel is defeating Iran and Hezbollah, and is also fighting Hamas in Gaza. Humanity cannot allow Hamas to remain in Gaza, and it must be destroyed.”

He also presented photos of armed Hamas terrorists seizing humanitarian aid trucks in Gaza, emphasizing that contrary to Hamas propaganda, there is no famine or food shortage in the Strip. He urged the Georgian Prime Minister to join the unambiguous call for the release of all hostages.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze responded: “We want to strengthen the bond between our countries and peoples. We maintain excellent relations with the Jewish community in Georgia and with the many Israeli tourists here, and we would be happy to visit Israel.”