Following a covert investigation by Negev District police officers, a serious indictment has been filed against a Bedouin Arab who identified with the Hamas terror group.

The Bedouin Arab, age 19, is a resident of southern Israel, and he has been indicted for expressing identification with and support for the Hamas terrorist organization. He is charged with four counts of incitement to terrorism and expressing identification with a terrorist organization.

A request has been submitted for the suspect to remain in custody until the completion of legal proceedings against him.

According to the police statement, the suspect posted on social media content inciting terrorism and supporting the terror group.

Among other things, he quoted Hamas spokesman Abu Obeida, mourned the deaths of terrorists, and shared anti-Israel propaganda videos.