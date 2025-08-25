Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared on Sunday that tensions with the United States are “unsolvable” and vowed the Islamic Republic would never submit to American demands, amid renewed Western pressure over its nuclear ambitions, Reuters reports.

“The Iranian nation will stand with all of its power against those who have such erroneous expectations,” Khamenei said, according to Iranian state media. “They want Iran to be obedient to America.”

His comments come as talks between Tehran and the West to revive nuclear negotiations have been largely stalled since June, when Iran suspended dialogue following a 12-day conflict during which the US and Israel targeted Iranian nuclear facilities.

Further complicating the efforts is the fact that the three European powers - Britain, France, and Germany - recently warned they are prepared to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran unless it returns to negotiations over its nuclear program.

The Foreign Ministers of Iran and the three European powers held a conversation this past Friday and announced their intention to resume discussions aimed at reviving full negotiations over curbing Iran’s uranium enrichment efforts, though an Axios report suggested the call was tense and failed to achieve progress.

Khamenei on Sunday dismissed any prospects of direct talks with Washington. “People who ask us not to issue slogans against the US... to have direct negotiations with the US only see appearances... This issue is unsolvable,” he stated.