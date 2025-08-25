Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa confirmed on Sunday evening that "advanced talks" are underway between Damascus and Jerusalem aimed at reaching a security agreement. He made the remarks during a meeting with Arab media representatives.

According to Nadim Koteich, director of Sky News Arabia, al-Sharaa indicated that the expected agreement would be based on the 1974 disengagement line between the two countries.

The Syrian President stated that his objective is to renew the ceasefire with Israel and establish "security arrangements" that would preserve Syria’s sovereignty. He noted that these steps could open the door to initiatives potentially leading to further agreements in the future.

At the same time, al-Sharaa stressed that he does not currently see the possibility of a full peace accord with Israel.

"If a peace agreement serves the interests of Syria and the Syrian people, I will not hesitate to choose that option," he said.

Al-Sharaa’s comments follow a report last week by the Saudi-owned newspaper Independent Arabia, which said that Israel and Syria are expected to sign a security agreement on September 25 under American auspices.

According to the sources, the agreement will be a security arrangement aimed at reducing tensions between Jerusalem and Damascus. However, a comprehensive peace deal between the two countries is not expected "in the near future."

Several days earlier, Syria’s official news agency reported that Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani held a meeting in Paris with an Israeli delegation, reportedly led by Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer.

According to the report, the talks were mediated by the United States and centered on measures to strengthen stability in southern Syria and the wider region.

The discussions reportedly addressed several key issues: de-escalation along the border, adherence to the principle of non-interference in Syria’s internal affairs, regional stability, monitoring the ceasefire in the Druze Mountain area, and the renewal of the 1974 disengagement agreement.