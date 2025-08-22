The Saudi-owned newspaper Independent Arabia reported early Friday morning, citing "senior Syrian sources," that Israel and Syria are expected to sign a security agreement on September 25 under American auspices. The agreement is slated to be signed a day after Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa delivers his first speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

According to the sources, the agreement will be a security arrangement aimed at reducing tensions between Jerusalem and Damascus. However, a comprehensive peace deal between the two countries is not expected "in the near future."

Furthermore, Sky News Arabia reported, citing its sources, that the US is working to facilitate a meeting next month between President al-Sharaa and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with US President Donald Trump expected to participate. The report noted that the recent appointment of a new Syrian representative to the UN, with negotiation authority, was made "in this context."

Sky News Arabia also reported progress in talks held this week in Paris between Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani. However, the main point of contention remains Israel’s desire to maintain an IDF presence at several strategic sites in Syria, including the radar station on the Syrian Hermon and Tel al-Hara in the Quneitra province.

The reports have not yet been officially confirmed by either Israel or Syria.

Syria’s official news agency reported late Tuesday night that al-Shaibani held a meeting in Paris with an Israeli delegation, though it did not mention that Dermer headed the Israeli delegation.

According to the report, the talks were mediated by the United States and centered on measures to strengthen stability in southern Syria and the wider region.

The discussions reportedly addressed several key issues: de-escalation along the border, adherence to the principle of non-interference in Syria’s internal affairs, regional stability, monitoring the ceasefire in the Druze Mountain area, and the renewal of the 1974 disengagement agreement.

The Syrian report emphasized that these contacts form part of a wider international diplomatic initiative aimed at safeguarding Syria’s security and territorial integrity.

The report was highly unusual, marking the first time in more than 25 years that an official Syrian media outlet has acknowledged direct contact between the Syrian government and Israel.