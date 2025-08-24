The Israel Police issued a public appeal today (Sunday) for assistance in locating 19-year-old Orel Shukran from Tiberias, who is wanted in connection with the murder of 22-year-old Daniel Aslan — a discharged Kfir Brigade soldier and resident of Kfar Hittim — who was fatally shot in early June in what investigators believe was a case of mistaken identity.

Authorities have warned that aiding Shukrun in any way constitutes a criminal offense — specifically, “after-the-fact assistance” — which carries a penalty of up to three years in prison.

Police released a photo of the suspect and are urging anyone with information on his whereabouts or any detail that could assist in the investigation to contact the national police emergency line at 100 or the Tiberias police station at 04-6728444. They emphasized that any information, no matter how minor it may seem, could be vital to the case.

The tragic incident occurred on the night of June 8, when Aslan was riding an electric scooter after attending a family celebration for his cousin’s daughter. He was shot by unknown assailants who, according to police, believed he was someone else.

Critically wounded, Aslan was rushed to Poriya Medical Center in Tiberias, where doctors fought to save his life but ultimately pronounced him dead.

His mother, Avital Aslan, shared heartbreaking details from that night:

“We were told by the paramedic that Daniel managed to say ‘Shema Yisrael’ before he collapsed. The medical team explained that the bullet reached his heart within 20 minutes, causing all his bodily systems to shut down. Even if doctors had been on the scene immediately, they said they wouldn’t have been able to save him. After being shot, Daniel still had the strength to say, ‘He shot me ”

The investigation is ongoing, and police continue to search for leads.