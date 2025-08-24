Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar responded Sunday evening to a tweet in which the Hamas terror organization praised outgoing Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp, who had led initiatives to impose sanctions on Israel.

"Hamas praises outgoing Dutch Foreign Minister CasparVeldkamp, the initiator of sanctions against Israel in the European Union," Sa'ar wrote in a post on X. "Just as it praised Macron and his partners for recognizing a 'Palestinian state' - a move Hamas classified as 'the fruits of October 7.' Europe must choose: Israel or Hamas. Every action against Israel directly serves the jihadist axis in the Middle East."

Last week, Veldkamp resigned along with all members of his party after failing to advance further measures against Israel. He told a Dutch news agency, “I see that I am not sufficiently able to take further meaningful steps to increase pressure on Israel.”

Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans, who has assumed Veldkamp’s position, clarified on Friday that the Netherlands will not impose a full arms embargo on Israel for security reasons.