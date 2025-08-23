The Rebbe (hasidic leader) of the Kretchnif Siget hasidic sect was hospitalized Saturday in serious condition at Shaare Zedek Medical Center after suffering a stroke.

The Rebbe collapsed during Mincha (the afternoon prayer) at his study hall in Jerusalem's Beit Yisrael neighborhood.

The incident occurred as the Rebbe arrived for Mincha on Friday afternoon. During the prayer, he collapsed. Emergency personnel who were called to the scene transported him to the hospital, where he was diagnosed as having suffered a stroke diagnosed.

Members of the community held special prayers over Shabbat for his recovery.

The public is asked to pray for Rabbi Zeida Eliezer Ze’ev, the son of Shifra, among the other ill of Israel.