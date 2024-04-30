Approximately two weeks after undergoing an operation, the Pinsk-Karlin Rebbe was readmitted to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem.

The hasidic leader was hospitalized due to an infection which developed on his head at the site of the operation, which he underwent prior to the Passover holiday.

Hundreds of hasidim who arrived to celebrate the last day of Passover in their rebbe's presence prayed for his complete recovery. During the course of the holiday, a few dozen hasidim stayed at his side, after walking to the hospital.

The Pinsk-Karlin community explained that after the visit, the rebbe asked those hasidim who visited him to bring joy to the other patients in the hospital.

The public is also asked to pray for the recovery of Rabbi Aryeh Leib, the son of Yocheved Muntshe.