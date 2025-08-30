Concern is spreading among the Belz hasidim following reports that their Rebbe, Rabbi Yissachar Dov Rokeach, was admitted to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem due to a broken leg.

One of the Rebbe’s attendants issued an official notice to the community stating that the Rebbe underwent a series of tests, which confirmed the fracture to his leg.

The Rebbe spent Shabbat (Sabbath) in the hospital, together with his close aides, and is expected to undergo surgery early next week.

Meanwhile, the Gerrer Rebbe fell about two weeks ago while in the Jerusalem-area community of Ora, and is suffering from a broken arm. According to reports within the community, he remains weak and has not yet resumed receiving visitors ahead of the High Holidays.

The public is asked to pray for both hasidic leaders: Rabbi Yissachar Dov, the son of Miriam; and Rabbi Yaakov Aryeh, the son of Yuta Hena.