US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee told Al Arabiya English in an interview on Thursday that a Palestinian state is not a priority for the Trump administration.

“I certainly haven’t heard the president say that this is one of the most important things we’ve got to look for,” Huckabee said. He also criticized the Palestinian Authority and European governments for actions that “completely disrupt” peace efforts.

He noted that Gaza was once a “100 percent” Palestinian state, and that its disastrous outcome has eroded confidence in a two-state framework. “People see how that turned out,” he said.

In a strong message to European leaders, Huckabee urged them to "reassess their actions" and place greater pressure on Hamas rather than Israel.

“Stop putting so much pressure on how Israel is defending itself against Hamas,” he said, “and start putting the pressure on radical military actions that were intended to kill Jewish people.”

Huckabee also defended Israel’s ground operation in Gaza. “The president’s made it very clear that this is a decision the Israelis have to make. It’s their future on the line,” Huckabee stated.

He declared that “Hamas can’t stay, they have no role in the future of Gaza, and they need to let all of the hostages go.”

Regarding the humanitarian toll of the war, Huckabee said responsibility lies with Hamas. He expressed skepticism about Hamas’ sincerity in ceasefire deals, adding, “They start demanding more things, and it blows up the deal.” He concluded that Hamas is going to have to “recognize their future is over in Gaza. They don’t have one there.”

Regarding the hostages, Huckabee acknowledged the deep divisions among families but affirmed, “The unanimity is that everybody wants the hostages home.”