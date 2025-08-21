As part of the preparations for the invasion of Gaza City, Israel has started repairing two direct water lines from Israel to the southern Gaza Strip.

The move was carried out with the approval of the political echelon, as reported this evening (Thursday) by Kan News.

The two new lines, which will pass through Bani Suheila and Birkat Sa'id, are expected to increase the water supply in the southern Gaza Strip.

These lines will complement the water line recently built by the UAE from Egypt. Until now, most of the water in the south came from wells and a desalination facility to which Israel supplies electricity directly.

As part of the first phase of Operation Gideon’s Chariots 2, Israel plans to evacuate over 800,000 Gazans to humanitarian compounds in the southern Gaza Strip.

According to estimates, the new infrastructure in the southern Gaza Strip will be ready in about three weeks, at which time the evacuation of the population is expected to begin if there is no progress on the hostage issue.