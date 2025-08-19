Channel 12 News’ political commentator Amit Segal addressed Hamas’s response to a proposed partial hostage deal on Monday evening, as well as renewed criticism of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from Ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir. According to Segal, Netanyahu still has room to maneuver.

“He has the space to secure a deal, especially since we are in a Knesset recess. So even if an agreement is reached next week, it won’t immediately reach the point where his government could collapse,” Segal said.

He noted a discrepancy between public statements and behind-the-scenes discussions.

“In the past 24 hours, Netanyahu has explicitly stated in closed conversations that he has no intention of pursuing a partial deal and is focused on conquering Gaza. But I’m not certain that’s the full picture, because in public statements, both the Israeli government and Netanyahu are careful not to close the door.”

Segal emphasized that military pressure is proving effective in negotiations with Hamas.

“This deal with Hamas is like honor - when you chase it, it slips away. And when you don’t, it comes to you. Not only does military pressure help secure the release of hostages, but even the threat of such pressure can be effective.”

“The moment Hamas saw that the starvation campaign had fizzled out and that the Prime Minister was willing to confront the Chief of Staff and order the conquest of Gaza City, they responded with an improved proposal,” he said.

On his official X account, Segal wrote: “Hamas’s flexibility just before the conquest of Gaza City proves again: military pressure brings hostages.”