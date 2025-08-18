Defense Minister Israel Katz attended a senior IDF command staff conference at the Gaza Division today, alongside Prime Minister Netanyahu and IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, stating that the decisive capture of Gaza City is key to defeating Hamas and securing the release of hostages.

Speaking at the conference, Katz emphasized the strategic importance of Gaza City: “The focus on Gaza City stems from its status as a military, governmental, and symbolic center. That is where the leadership is located and where the main infrastructure of Hamas’s military wing remains. The capture of Gaza City will bring about Hamas’s defeat.”

Katz added that Gaza City has become significantly more important compared to the beginning of the war. “For the first time, after weeks in which Hamas was unwilling to discuss any deal for the release of hostages—even though Turkey and Qatar had reached out to them—this issue is now on the table. The reason is clear: their fear that we are seriously intending to conquer Gaza has brought them to the negotiating table.”

The Defense Minister also noted that decisions taken by the Cabinet under the Prime Minister combine both military and diplomatic efforts. “The military effort you, the IDF, are leading aims to achieve the war objectives in conjunction with the diplomatic measures currently being advanced with the U.S. and regional countries. These efforts feed into each other. The decision is not only security-related; it is also political, so that as a result of the military operations, there will be tremendous leverage that we hope, with U.S. backing, will create pressure.”

He concluded by saying that the current preparation to defeat Hamas is intended not only to achieve the military goals but also to create international diplomatic leverage. “We are in favor of ending the war under these conditions, and the only way this may happen or advance is through the strength you have displayed—the strength you are preparing, planning, and that we will all execute together—and this strength can also bring about that outcome.”

Kat'z's comments follow reports in Arabic media that the Hamas terrorist organization responded positively to the latest ceasefire proposal.

According to the reports, the proposal includes the release of ten living Israeli hostages and 18 dead hostages, the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza via international organizations including the Red Crescent and the UN, and a 60-day ceasefire. Negotiations on ending hostilities are expected to begin with the commencement of the ceasefire.