Arab media outlets, citing sources within Hamas, reported that the terrorist organization has agreed to the new proposal presented by Egypt and Qatar as part of mediation efforts.

Hamas’s response comes shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump stated that a solution would only be achieved through direct confrontation with Hamas. He said, “We will see the return of the remaining hostages only when Hamas is confronted and destroyed—the sooner this happens, the greater the chances of success.”

Earlier, Al-Arabiya reported that most Palestinian Arab factions had agreed to the new proposal, while Hamas requested additional time for internal consultations. The proposal calls for a phased release of hostages and a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, incorporating adjustments made to Hamas’s previous response.

Al-Hadath reported that Egypt requested Hamas and the Palestinian Arab factions to remain in Cairo until an agreement is reached. The proposal combines partial and comprehensive solutions and is backed by U.S. guarantees.

The report added that the proposal includes the release of ten living Israeli hostages and 18 dead hostages, the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza via international organizations including the Red Crescent and the UN, and a 60-day ceasefire. Negotiations on ending hostilities are expected to begin with the commencement of the ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held a press conference at the Rafah crossing in the afternoon alongside Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa. He said, “Egypt will continue to support the realization of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. We send a message of solidarity to the Palestinian people from the Rafah crossing. Egypt’s position on the Palestinian issue remains firm.”

The minister also noted that Egypt rejects Israeli statements regarding a “Greater Israel” and claimed that 70% of the aid that has entered Gaza so far has come from Egypt. He added that Cairo will continue its mediation efforts in the ceasefire negotiations.