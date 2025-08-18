The Saudi Al-Arabiya channel reported today (Monday) that Hamas has been granted until evening to reply to the ceasefire proposal presented to the organization.

According to the Al-Hadath channel, the proposal includes the release of ten living Israeli hostages and 18 bodies, the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip via international organizations including the Red Crescent and the United Nations, and a 60-day ceasefire. Reports indicate that negotiations to end the hostilities would begin with the start of the ceasefire.

The Asharq reported that sources close to Hamas indicated the organization might agree to the proposal. However, Arab media outlets did not provide details regarding any potential IDF withdrawal as part of the agreement.

Meanwhile, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held a press conference at the Rafah crossing in the afternoon alongside Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa. He said, “Egypt will continue to support the realization of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. We send a message of solidarity to the Palestinian people from the Rafah crossing. Egypt’s position on the Palestinian issue remains firm.”

The minister also noted that Egypt rejects Israeli statements regarding a “Greater Israel” and claimed that 70% of the aid that has entered Gaza so far has come from Egypt. He added that Cairo will continue its mediation efforts in the ceasefire negotiations.