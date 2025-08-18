Over the past day, IDF troops operating in the southern Gaza Strip identified and struck several rocket launchers that were aimed at Israeli territory.

In the northern and central Gaza Strip, IDF troops continue to dismantle military infrastructure belonging to the terrorist organizations, both above and below ground, and to eliminate terrorists.

Over the past day, guided by IDF and ISA intelligence, the IDF also struck several military targets while supporting the ground troops during their operations.

On Sunday, a projectile launched from central Gaza that crossed into Israeli territory was intercepted by the IAF. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.

Earlier this month, two projectiles that crossed from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory were identified and fell in open areas. No injuries were reported.