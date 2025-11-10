The US Muslim Lobby released official figures detailing the voting patterns of Muslim American citizens in the recent municipal and gubernatorial elections across the country.

The data show that 92% of Muslim voters supported the California constitutional amendment allowing changes to district boundaries - a move Republicans claimed was biased in favor of the Democratic Party.

In other key races, 84% of Muslim voters supported Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill, while 97% voted for Zohran Mamdani, who was elected Mayor of New York City.

Additionally, 86% of Muslim voters supported Abigail Spanberger for Governor of Virginia, and 95% voted for Ghazala Hashmi for Lieutenant Governor of Virginia.

The U.S. Muslim Lobby stated: “American Muslims are present, making their voices heard, and shaping the future of our nation. In the face of unprecedented levels of hatred toward Muslims, they voted proudly and exercised their right to vote in New York City, Virginia, California, New Jersey, and other states during the historic 2025 elections. We will continue, inshallah (God willing), to assist, train, and mobilize Muslim voters in the United States so that their voices are heard in every election.”