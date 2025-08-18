Schneider Children’s Medical Center of Israel, part of Clalit group, is inaugurating its first therapeutic playroom, dedicated to the memory of Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir Bibas. This is the first of four such spaces being created through the initiative and generous support of the nonprofit organization "Toys for Simcha."

The dedication ceremony took place recently at Schneider Children’s. The Bibas family attended and took part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Also present were donors, hospital leadership, representatives of Toys for Simcha, and other distinguished guests.

Lovingly designed in the spirit of the Bibas children, the playroom is filled with natural light, orange flowers, and butterflies - offering moments of play, independence, healing, and hope to thousands of hospitalized children. This space is a tribute to Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir, whose lives were tragically taken by Hamas terrorists in an atrocity that shook the entire State of Israel.

The project was developed in close collaboration with Schneider Children’s medical and therapeutic teams, together with "Toys for Simcha," a nonprofit devoted to bringing light and joy to hospitalized children. It was made possible thanks to the generosity of donors Michelle Domb and Sruli Anatian, with significant support from Morris Schneider, Shiri Bibas’s uncle and a close friend of the Hecht family, founders of the nonprofit.

The Bibas Playroom is the first in a series of four therapeutic rooms opening at Schneider Children’s. The others will include: the Toys for Simcha Playroom, the Michael M. Kameo Playroom, and the Ruth Peres & Ethel Peres Gordon Music Room. Each room is designed to meet the diverse needs of young patients, incorporating interactive elements and advanced technologies to create a safe, vibrant, and healing environment. Together, they mark a pioneering step in transforming the pediatric hospitalization experience.

Dr. Efrat Bron-Harlev, CEO of Schneider Children’s Medical Center of Israel, shared: "This room, dedicated to Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir, is more than a place for children to play- it is a space that holds both grief and hope. At Schneider Children’s, our department of returnees was established to receive the children released from captivity in Gaza. We were privileged to care for most of the children who returned. Today, that department remains heartbreakingly empty- still waiting for those who never came back."

"For weeks, we waited, hoped, and prayed to welcome Ariel and Kfir, the last remaining children in captivity, along with their mother, Shiri. When the devastating news of their murder reached us, our hearts shattered. We had so deeply wished to offer them care, comfort, and healing.

"While we were unable to help them in life, we are now committed to honoring their memory. By dedicating this room in their name ,in the heart of our hospital, we transform sorrow into healing. We offer other children the light, comfort, and joy that Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir were denied."

She added, "At Schneider Children’s, we believe that recovery is not only physical. Children are whole beings- filled with thoughts, emotions, creativity, and spirit. Healing happens through medicine, but also through music, play, beauty, and love. This room brings that belief to life."

"We extend our heartfelt thanks to 'Toys for Simcha' and to all those who helped bring this vision into reality."