The IDF announced this afternoon (Sunday) the start of a campaign called "Starting Over," which will last just five days and is defined as a one-time opportunity.

Under the campaign, draft dodgers and deserters can report to recruitment offices and enlist for full military service—without facing any disciplinary or criminal action.

The IDF emphasized that this opportunity is intended only for those ready to enlist immediately, and not for individuals seeking to establish their exemption from service.

Each eligible individual can register on the IDF enlistment website, report to the recruitment office, and begin basic training immediately in a rear-area role, combat support, or combat duties—according to their suitability.

Currently, around 14,600 individuals are defined as draft dodgers by the IDF. Most are non-haredi, but the army estimates that in the coming months, as official announcements are made regarding haredi men who have not enlisted, the number will rise significantly. Even if only a few hundred respond to the operation, the IDF considers it a success.

The IDF clarified that anyone enlisting under this operation will be conditionally accepted: if they are absent again, they will face prosecution for both the new absence and their previous period of draft evasion.