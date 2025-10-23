Leading Lithuanian-haredi rabbis on Wednesday night announced a mass prayer rally in Jerusalem, following the recent wave of arrests of yeshiva students.

The rally is scheduled for Sunday.

The decision follows a phone conversation between Rabbi Dov Lando, who is currently in Los Angeles as part of a fundraising tour for the “Torah World Fund,” and Rabbi Moshe Hillel Hirsch.

During the call, Rabbi Lando told Rabbi Hirsch: “It seems to me appropriate now to hold a large gathering for public prayer - and it could help in every regard. If you are of the same opinion, then I believe this is the right thing to do at this time.”

Following the conversation, preparations began within the haredi community for the large-scale rally planned for Sunday. Tens of thousands of yeshiva students from across the country are expected to attend.

At the same time, Rabbi Hirsch arrived Wednesday night to deliver words of encouragement to the yeshiva students protesting outside Prison 10.

The protest actions come after a turbulent week in which several yeshiva students were arrested, including a groom during his week of "sheva brachot" (the celebratory week following a wedding -ed.) and an orphan who was arrested while sitting shiva (the mourning week) for his father. The arrests sparked widespread outrage, as well as prompting a protest letter signed by 24 Knesset members from coalition parties.