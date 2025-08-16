Channel 12 News has revealed recordings of former IDF Intelligence Chief Major General (res.) Aaron Haliva, speaking extensively for the first time about the October 7th massacre.

In the recordings, Haliva can be heard admitting to a severe personal and systemic failure, blaming both the military and political leadership.

"I took responsibility. They won’t forgive me for October 7th — I failed," he said.

He described the incident as not just a one-time failure but a deep cultural rupture: "It’s not arrogance, it’s a whole culture. We got used to thinking we knew everything — IDF Intelligence, Shin Bet, Mossad — and the enemy was deterred. This wasn’t an accident that you just change four tires and move on. It requires deconstruction and rebuilding."

Haliva also criticized then-Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, saying that “Herzi was not negligent - he was paranoid. He didn’t wake me up at night, but even if he did, I would have gone back to sleep. That was the mindset we all had.” About Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling him an “attentive, situation-reading man — but a coward. He failed the test of results.”

Haliva also discussed his own responsibility as the head of IDF Intelligence: "I’m accountable for the investigations at IDF Intelligence, to dozens of officers, in bright sunlight. Nothing was hidden. This happened on my watch. I despise anyone who says, ‘That wouldn’t have happened to me.’ I was the CEO of a monster — and I’m responsible. Period."

Regarding the decision-making processes, stating: "We were trapped in the belief that Hamas was deterred. That was the assumption. I said it then, even during the events marking the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War — it can happen again. Today, I know: it can happen again."

Regarding the actions on the ground, Haliva noted: "We got used to quiet during holidays, on Sabbaths. We thought we were in control. There was deep arrogance. I’m repenting for that." He added that the responsibility for Gaza lies also with the Shin Bet: "IDF Intelligence doesn’t have human intelligence - that’s the Shin Bet’s role. Where were the agents that night? Where was the HUMINT?"

Attacking the political echelon, he said: "I didn’t bring Qatari money. I didn’t allow Hezbollah to set up a tent. Everything was known. They didn’t want a war — that’s a legitimate decision, but when it fails, there’s a price. The ones who strengthened Hamas were the political echelon." Called for an independent state inquiry committee, he explained, “Only such a body can draw conclusions to ensure this disaster doesn’t happen again.”