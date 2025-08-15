The "Din V'Tzedek" (Law and Justice) forum, which includes over 150 bereaved families who lost loved ones at the Nova music festival massacre, issued a statement today (Friday) against the initiative of the October Forum and the Hostage Families Headquarters to hold an economic strike on Sunday.

According to the families, such actions divert attention from the enemy who carried out the massacre on October 7th, and deepen internal divisions within the nation while IDF soldiers continue to fight on the front lines.

"We carry an incurable pain," the forum's statement reads. "On October 7th, the enemy sought to destroy us — and it is our only enemy. No one should use our pain for political purposes or to divide the people."

The statement further emphasizes that national strength is built on unity and support for the soldiers, the injured, and the affected: "A people holding hands cannot be defeated. This is our true victory."

The families reiterated their demand for the establishment of a national commission of inquiry into the events of October 7th, and clarified: "Our anger and fury will be directed only at the enemy — not at our brothers and sisters."