Osher Daniel, who survived the Hamas massacre at the Nova music rave, gave a chilling interview on Kan Reshet Bet about the twelve agonizing hours when she fought for her life and commented on the IDF investigation that is expected to be presented today (Wednesday) to survivors and bereaved families.

Daniel said that she has mixed feelings: "On the one hand, there's no way we're missing this, but on the other hand, what are we going to hear that we haven’t already heard? How are we going to come out of this sane?"

"They sent a message saying that there will be mental health assistants, so you think ‘it's going to be something serious’," she added.

Daniel spoke about the twelve hours during which she fought for her life and lost her two close friends, Asaf Edberg and Stav Barazani: "Sometimes after I’ve given lectures, I come out and say, 'Wait, is there any way that I could have made this up? Can someone confirm that this is what truly happened to me. Can someone to say to me, 'Yes, it happened'. I have to silence a voice that arises within me a lot."

On their attempt at escaping on the morning of the massacre, Daniel said: "We took a right from the Nova site, at the Re'im junction, and we saw ten terrorists on motorcycles. They took our car apart. They fired at us, and we managed to get through. We took a left towards Ofakim, and then one of the security officers of one of the communities warned us because there was a rocket on the road."

"Asaf, may his memory be blessed, drove like a racing driver and the terrorists were already on both sides of the intersection. We all lowered our heads and screamed 'Shema Yisrael, as loud as we could. I wasn't a person of faith at the time, but the cry to G-d came out of the depths of my soul."

Later, she hid under the main stage with her friends for three hours: "We were exposed to the worst horrors that this world can offer. We haven't seen the investigation report, but we've heard shocking things."

When they were forced out of hiding, the group parted: "This is the last time I saw my friends alive."

When the police arrived, Daniel says: "I screamed, 'We are Jews, we are Jews.' This was the first time that I collapsed."

"With everything I went through on October 7th, it was nothing compared to being present at their funerals and waiting for them to come home," she said, referring to the days after the massacre until the bodies of her friends were found.