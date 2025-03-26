This week, Tel Aviv Deputy Mayor Meital Lehavi posted a video showing her attempting to remove a tefillin stand erected in memory of Nova music festival victims.

Alongside the video, she wrote: "We've had enough of illegal stands in public spaces." Her actions angered victims' relatives, including Osher and Micha’el Vaknin's family, festival organizers. Their mother, Rachel, tearfully told Walla: "My heart pounded with a bad feeling. Why was this stand a problem? I cried for so long. It was only a memorial for my murdered children. Why such hatred?"

"I see their pictures on the stand, and it warms my heart. I’m alone now. Their friends try to keep it up, but I don’t know what will happen."

Following criticism, Lehavi deleted her post, clarifying: "Yesterday, I shared a story that was misunderstood. During a tour in Kerem HaTeimanim, I saw a stand placed at a public intersection. I've seen similar stands encroach on residential areas, so I find unauthorized use of public space problematic."

She added: "Today, it's a tefillin stand; tomorrow, it could be something else. Placing a stand at an intersection, especially secured to concrete, is illegal. However, as an elected official, I must be more sensitive regarding October 7th events. I never intended to disrespect the victims' memory."

Lastly, she apologized: "My post hurt a bereaved mother and the Vaknin family. I regret and apologize. Had I known it was a memorial, I wouldn't have posted it."