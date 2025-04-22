Elkana Federman, chief of security at the Supernova music festival, who was injured during the Hamas attack on October 7th, filed a complaint on Tuesday with the Moriah District Police in Jerusalem, against the head of the Shin Bet (ISA), Ronen Bar.

In the complaint, Federman claims that Bar knew in advance about the Hamas plan but did not take any action to prevent the massacre, thus aiding his own attempted murder and the death of his fellow security guards.

Federman said: "I filed a complaint against the criminal Ronen Bar, who is responsible for the lack of lawful action, which led to my friends being murdered at the Nova festival and because of which I was injured and almost killed several times. I demand that this criminal be brought to justice."

The complaint refers to an affidavit submitted by Bar to the High Court of Justice, in which he noted that there was prior information about Hamas's intentions, but that no appropriate steps had been taken to prevent the attack. Federman claims that this is a serious neglect to the danger of the situation and must be investigated.

In an affidavit he submitted to the High Court of Justice, Bar referred to the Qatargate affair and the fact that the Shin Bet was aware of the preliminary signs of Hamas' intentions to attack Israel.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) reacted strongly to the affidavit, claiming that it is "full of lies and exposes its failures."

The PMO claimed that Bar refrained from waking the Prime Minister and Defense Minister on the night of October 7th, even though he had information for more than three hours about a suspected attack. "Had he done so, the massacre would have been prevented," it stated.

Bar claimed that he had ordered the military secretary to be woken at 5:15 a.m., but in practice the call was made by the head of the office only at 6:13AM – a few minutes before the attack began.

It was also revealed that two days before the massacre, Bar said, "The renewal of understandings with Hamas reveals the potential for maintaining stability in the Gaza Strip."

According to the PMO, "This is the ultimate failure and Bar must go home."